Talk Nintendo

Episode 214 - Hold the Maple Syrup

by Perry Burkum, Casey Gibson, David Lloyd, and Jordan Rudek - October 15, 2020, 8:54 pm EDT
The boys are joined by David and Jordan for another thrilling episode of The Dirty Mage.

It's been far too long since we've last had the boys from up north on for our favorite type of episodes, that's right it's The Dirty Mage time! This time we take a look at the NES Classic... is it a classic? It's certainly a game on the NES and that's Crystalis!

