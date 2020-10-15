Episode 214 - Hold the Maple Syrup

The boys are joined by David and Jordan for another thrilling episode of The Dirty Mage.

It's been far too long since we've last had the boys from up north on for our favorite type of episodes, that's right it's The Dirty Mage time! This time we take a look at the NES Classic... is it a classic? It's certainly a game on the NES and that's Crystalis!

The boys are joined by @FilteredGamer and @riskman64 for another thrilling episode of The Dirty Mage (@TheThirstyMage)!https://t.co/Zik3deKf1A pic.twitter.com/J11U6yEFww — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) October 16, 2020

