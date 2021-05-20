We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Leaked Box Art Suggests New Super Monkey Ball Title?

by Donald Theriault - June 14, 2021, 5:08 pm EDT
Source: @NilsAhrDE

It's got some elements of the GameCube original, heads up.

Boxart and screens for what appear to be a new Super Monkey are circulating around the internet.

Twitter user @NilsAhrDE first posted boxart for a Switch and PS5 version of what is called "Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania". Screenshots are posted as a reply.

NintendoLife video producer Jon Cartwright also confirmed the validity of the leak and advised features from the 2001 GameCube original are present in the game. At this time, Sega has not commented.

