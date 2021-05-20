Leaked Box Art Suggests New Super Monkey Ball Title?

It's got some elements of the GameCube original, heads up.

Boxart and screens for what appear to be a new Super Monkey are circulating around the internet.

Twitter user @NilsAhrDE first posted boxart for a Switch and PS5 version of what is called "Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania". Screenshots are posted as a reply.

This is "Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania".

Platforms: Switch (obv), PS4, PS5, XBOX One, Series X



For Screenshots: See the thread#E32021 #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/7IfAYhTg17 — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) June 14, 2021

NintendoLife video producer Jon Cartwright also confirmed the validity of the leak and advised features from the 2001 GameCube original are present in the game. At this time, Sega has not commented.