Nintendo Of America Sending Surveys For Possible Brain Training Game On Switch?

by Donald Theriault - June 2, 2021, 7:40 pm EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Email survey

Whether the one that already exists or otherwise, who knows. UPDATE: It's not just Brain Age.

Nintendo of America appears to be gauging interest in a "brain training" release on Switch.

A member of the Nintendo World Report staff received a survey from Nintendo that included the below question as its own page in the survey:

"At a price of $39.99, how interested are you in buying a brain training game that you can play with friends and family?"

  • Definitely would buy
  • Probably would buy
  • Might or might not buy
  • Probably would not buy
  • Definitely would not buy

A Brain Age title has launched on Switch in Europe/Australia (3 January 2020) and Japan (27 December 2019), but Nintendo of America has never spoken publicly about the game. A retail version was sold at a RRP of €39.99 with a Switch-capable stylus, but the download was priced at €26.99.

UPDATE 8:00pm ET: Some users are reporting receiving a similar survey, but with a WarioWare at $50.

mereel3 hours ago

My survey asked me if I would buy a new WarioWare game for $29.99. Uh, yes. Yes I would.

