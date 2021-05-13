Nintendo Of America Sending Surveys For Possible Brain Training Game On Switch?

Whether the one that already exists or otherwise, who knows. UPDATE: It's not just Brain Age.

Nintendo of America appears to be gauging interest in a "brain training" release on Switch.

A member of the Nintendo World Report staff received a survey from Nintendo that included the below question as its own page in the survey:

"At a price of $39.99, how interested are you in buying a brain training game that you can play with friends and family?"

Definitely would buy

Probably would buy

Might or might not buy

Probably would not buy

Definitely would not buy

A Brain Age title has launched on Switch in Europe/Australia (3 January 2020) and Japan (27 December 2019), but Nintendo of America has never spoken publicly about the game. A retail version was sold at a RRP of €39.99 with a Switch-capable stylus, but the download was priced at €26.99.

UPDATE 8:00pm ET: Some users are reporting receiving a similar survey, but with a WarioWare at $50.