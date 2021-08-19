Nintendo Bringing Back Big Brain Academy: Brain Vs Brain Battle Begins December 3

See, they paid off BOTH of those surveys in June.

Nintendo's other "brainy" series is returning on Switch, and this time North America will get to partake.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain has been announced for a December 3 launch, priced at US$29.99 and available physically. There will be challenges (including daily ones) in Solo mode, or up to four players (local or ghosts uploaded by other players) can take part in multiplayer modes.

This appears to be the second game Nintendo's marketing surveyed in June, following next week's WarioWare: Get It Together.