Nintendo Buying New Panels For Upgraded Switch?

If this pans out, we might have a more powerful model on our hands.

Reports are beginning to emerge regarding a possible upgraded Switch that could enter production by Nintendo's second financial quarter.

As reported by Bloomberg (note: limited access before a paywall) Nintendo has placed an order with Samsung for 7" OLED (organic light emitting diode) displays to go into production starting in June; the screens would be shipped to assemblers starting in July. According to consultant Yoshio Tamura in a quote to Bloomberg, the panels would "consume less battery, offer higher contrast and possibly faster response time when compared to the Switch’s current liquid-crystal display,"

Although the handheld display would remain at the Switch's current 720p resolution - also used in the Switch Lite - the reported model would output a 4K (3840 x 2160 at minimum) signal for compatible televisions. The aim would be to keep the total size of the unit the same (to use existing docks), which would shrink the system's outer bezel if the full 7 inches is used. The Switch employs a "rigid" screen, which is less expensive when compared to the flexible displays in modern smartphones due to a higher supply which is to be maintained with the new panels.

Nintendo did not respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg.