Episode 263: A Gram Sprang

Jordan shows up to talk RPGs, anagrams, and Switch Pro rumors.

NWR's Reviews Editor Jordan Rudek stops by so that way he and Neal can bore John to tears by talking about Bravely Default 2 and Fantasian. However, right before recording, some Switch Pro rumors broke so the trio talks about the potential specs and wonders how Nintendo will market their way out of this one. Also, we talk about Mass Effect Andromeda and loosely make a plan to play/replay Mass Effect games. That's a Connectivity this week.

Also, if you actually read this far, the title this week is an anagram. It's not a hard one. Be the first to figure it out and then email us and we'll send you something. Maybe a game. Maybe swag. Maybe an eShop card. Maybe dealer's choice.

00:00:13 - Introductions & Anagrams 00:04:41 - Switch Pro Rumors 00:26:23 - Bravely Default 2 Impressions 00:41:04 - Fantasian Trailer Talk 00:47:46 - Mass Effect Andromeda 01:09:13 - Closing Thoughts

Send in some listener mail and let us know what you want to see from this revival. Feel to harass the Twitter account as well.