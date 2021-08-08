Episode 734: R.O.B. - New Funky Mode vs. Wii R.O.B. U

The President demands answers!

Jon is out this week, exploring extradition policies for creative businessmen.

We kick-off the show with a tease of a potential The Great Ace Attorney spoilercast, and a limited update from Greg, Gui, and James. All three have the game, but James is literally losing sleep over it. Guillaume is deep into the Mr. X Nightmare DLC for Streets of Rage 4, and asks if this is now "the perfect game." He's just asking questions. He also is dabbling with a two other items, Xbox Cloud Gaming with Game Pass and New Pokémon Snap. The first is interesting, if not something he's likely to use, and the second was the subject of a "new content coming soon" announcement.

This transitions us to Quarterly Numbers Time! Nintendo continues to make a lot of money, but not quite the pandemic and Animal Crossing-fueled numbers from a year ago. It's okay though, because Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's numbers continue unabated. Money machine go brrr.

Greg finished off Blaster Master Zero 3, and its a fitting ending to the Blaster Master Zero subseries. It combines the seemingly trivial plot of various Blaster Master content into a narrative, I guess. He also received a code for A Monster's Expedition (Through Puzzling Exhibitions), an open-world puzzle adventure. This game was worked on, and code provided by, friend of the show Syrenne McNulty. Appropriate disclaimers aside, the new Switch port seems to achieve the casual experience it is striving for.

James lied at the start of the show, declaring he had "no New Business" beyond his exploits in the Victorian legal system. He's also been playing Flight Simulator, at Jon's suggestion. He's logged a few long flights and a number of questionable landings. But hey, anything you walk away from, right?

After the break, we tackle your Listener Mail. This week we: breakdown emotional impact on our reception of games, identify Nintendo's ironic decisions, upgrade R.O.B. 64, and pat ourselves on the back. You can send us ONLY NICE THINGS, or suggestions for RetroActive 50, by sending us an email.