Nintendo Releases Financial Results For First Fiscal Quarter Of 2021

Last year's quarter wasn't as busy, but did it pay off?

Nintendo released a financial results statement for the second calendar quarter (first fiscal quarter) of 2021 a few hours ago. All indicators were down compared to the black swan Q1 of 2020, but still much higher than the same quarter in 2019.

All numbers reported in yen: a rounded comparison based on an exchange rate of 109.56 yen to the US$ is provided for clarification only.

Financial Indicators

Revenue: ¥322.647b (~$2.945b), down 9.9% year over year (from fiscal Q1 2020).

Operating income: ¥119.752b ($1.093b), down 17.3% year over year.

Ordinary income: ¥128.610m ($1.174b), down 14.4% year over year.

Digital sales: ¥79.5b ($692.8m), down 24.9% year over year.

Mobile/IP revenue: ¥13.1b ($119.6m), down 0.6% year over year.

Hardware Shipments

4.45m Switch systems (broken down to 3.31m original and 1.14m Lites) were shipped in Q1, for a new life to date total of 89.04m consoles shipped. As above, this is down 21.7% from Q1 2020. 12.59m console shipments would put the Switch combined past the Wii into third place on Nintendo's lifetime system chart.

It is not known how many of the Switch OLED model shipments will be attributed to Q2 ahead of its October 8 launch, or even if they will be broken out separately.

Software Shipments

45.29m software titles were shipped/sold digitally in the quarter, down 10.2% over the same period last year. Between Nintendo first party and third parties, nine titles shipped 1m units in the quarter.

New Pokemon Snap (April 30) tracked 2.07m units shipped in non-Japanese markets in the quarter, the high mark for shipments this time around. Other debuting titles in the quarter that crossed a million units were Miitopia (May 20) at 1.04m and Mario Golf: Super Rush (June 25) shipping 1.34m.

For catalogue software, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe shipped 1.69m units for a new LTD of 37.08m: it is roughly 400,000 units shy of becoming the best selling Mario Kart (passing MK Wii) on its own. Animal Crossing: New Horizons shipped another 1.26m units for a new LTD of 33.89m. Ring Fit Adventure (1.15m, LTD 11.26m) and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (1.09m, LTD 6.68m) were the other Nintendo titles to cross 1m in the quarter. Updated figures for the top 10 selling Switch games (including Breath of the Wild, Smash Ultimate, and Pokemon Sword/Shield) can be found here.

Other News

Nintendo have announced their intention to buy back 1.51% of their outstanding shares on the Tokyo stock exchange (1.8m shares) and cancel them, which is normally done to increase the stock price for the remaining shareholders.

No unannounced date changes were provided in the schedule of upcoming releases, which reflects a 2022 release date for the sequel to Breath of the Wild.