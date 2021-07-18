Episode 731: The Amiibo Shuffle ft. Zachary Ty Bryan

This Mii goes for 80 grand.

Karen joins us for a very New Business heavy show! In fact, she's here to explain outwardly-inexplicable Miitopia. How does a game that expects you to have a backlog of friendly Miis fare on a system that's not exactly "post-Mii" but at least "late-era Mii?" Turns out its pretty fun. Karen and Guillaume have also been playing Gears of War 5; your surprise is by design. Gui has also been scratching his point-and-click itch with Unavowed. James is up to no good with Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!, a game he literally feels like he can't talk about. He's also deep into Ys IX, a game that asks you to map a highly-populated city. Jon is on the hunt for "the first remaster" with Super Mario All-Stars, available as part of Switch Online.

After a break, we dive into Listener Mail. This week we: cite Greg's news sources, decode the purpose of "limited time games," and debate the morality and economy mobile monetization strategies. You can pull "acceptable" figures from the air by sending us an email.