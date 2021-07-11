Episode 730: The Horny Summer You Can't Afford to Skip

Think of the savings!

We set aside an entire episode to do email, and only complete a grand total of three. Are we serially incapable of concise or do we choose this for ourselves? I'd ask you to answer, but you all are responsible for the reading of the email address 13 times. There is blame for everyone.

We devote the entire first half of the show to the recently announced Switch Pro OLED model. We're talking: hardware specs, desirability, rumor mongering, and an economic opportunity for you. We didn't even need a siren this time.

After a break, and another half-dozen reads of the email address (again, your fault), we address emails about Nintendo's "Horny Summer" and what's going on with Earthbound. Answer: stationary. You can tell us about your Seiso Winter by sending us an email.