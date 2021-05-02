Episode 720: RFN is NWR Backwards

I hate everyone and everything.

I don't even know why I bother with this article. I slave away at the keyboard, preparing this article, and you just complain.

You don't get my jokes. You don't get my references.

You certainly don't appreciate the structural risks I take with format. I'm trying to create A Ghost Story and you just want Spider-Man: Homecoming.

It's not worth it. You're just here to read a rundown of what's in a podcast, if you're even going to read it at all. Fine, I'll dance for you. I'll put out a hat and busk for your adulation. You want sterile facts? Here's sterile facts.

Just like each year, Greg is out this week because of the NFL Draft.

Also, Xander Morningstar is our guest this week.

Many of the New Business segments ran long.

Emails continue to go here.

Still, both segments end up being New Business.

It has taken 20 years to get here, but today Xander talks about New Pokemon Snap.

Sports-fan James talks about MLB: The Show.

After years without baseball, the Sony series is now on Xbox Game Pass.

Guillaume bought an expensive device to allow him to play games on Sega Saturn.

Exploring its lineup resulted in the discovery of Johnny Bazookatone's boxart.

New to the series, Guillaume also finished Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

In storage units, Jon has a cached lot of games.

Unpacking them he discovered a number of PS3 and PSP games.

Sony's past line-up drives home how much their focus has changed.

Happy?