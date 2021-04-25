Episode 719: Turner Classic's: Make My Movie

Strangers on a Train, now starring Matthew Lillard and Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Capcom has leveraged their most unique skills to make the impossible happen: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is seeing release outside Japan. If only they had known their penchant for misspelling could liberate "Herlock Sholmes" from the grips of the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Estate, all this pain could have been avoided.

There is a non-zero possibility they accidentally spell Sherlock Holmes correctly and get sued for it. Nothing is off the table.

The good news, for all litigants in these future proceedings, is that Capcom should be flush with delicious cash from the success of Monster Hunter Rise. Greg gives an update on his progress making way for humanity, one monster at a time, and Jon is also here.

Guillaume has had a busy week. He bought the Pac-Man 99 DLC modes, but not skins, and takes personal issue with the administration of private matches. Let a Man Pac with whoever he wants! He also played through the "very short" Bowser's Fury add-on to Super Mario 3D World, but none of us can remember how 3D World on Wii U actually controlled, so its unclear if we're talking about changes in us, or it. Lastly, he spent time with Smelter, an action/strategy hybrid game. It's more than a bit like ActRaiser, but don't let SolSeraph ward you off, it delivers.

Jon read a book. I don't know why that sounds as dismissive as I intended it to. There are additional layers to this joke in that he wont see this. Shh, don't tell him. Let's see if he notices. Jon, if you see this tweet at @RFNPodcast to let the world know. The good news is the book is relevant! Ask Iwata is a collection of quotes and interviews from and about Nintendo's late former-CEO Satoru Iwata. It offers insights on what made him special, but also offers his own perspective on how to do such a fraught job.

James worked this week. We don't all have time to play games. Someone needs to keep this world running. You're welcome.

After a well-earned break, the crew turns their attention to a little matter of Listener Mail. This week we: craft "The Video Game" for a number of Turner's allegedly Classic movies, parse the once-impending now postponed closure of various PlayStation digital storefronts, and breakdown the litany of reasons Buddy Mission BOND is more Futile Mission FLOP outside Japan. You too can test James' alliterative skills by sending us your quandaries.