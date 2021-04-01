The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles To Be Arraigned On July 27

"Ten wacky adventures" sounds like a lot of legal BS to wade through.

Capcom is returning to court this summer with some previously never-localized adventures.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, a compilation of the Dai Gyakuten Saiban (The Great Ace Attorney) 3DS games, will come to Switch on July 27. The package will include eight additional short stories, two story videos, and three optional costumes for main character Ryunosuke Naruhodo. It will also be fully voiced in English, and retail for $39.99 US or equivalent.

The original 3DS releases were in 2015 and 2017: although never officially confirmed, it was suspected frequently that issues with the estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle restricted the use of "Herlock Sholmes" who has a major role in the story.