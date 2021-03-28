Episode 715: Now Streaming on Wii MotionPlus

Season two of Palamute and Me kicks-off this Monday.

Jon's back this week to talk about Doom 3. That isn't expressly the only reason he's back, but he does do it. I try not to ascribe motivation to Jon's actions, its fundamentally unhealthy. It's funny, we all remember this being the "new" Doom, after the series was left fallow for so long, and yet now it itself is old. Time comes at you fast.

Guillaume had to return Pikmin 3 Deluxe to the library, but still eager to play Pikmin he broke out the Wii U to revisit his preferred Pikmin 3 control scheme. It turns out that the Switch controls were just fine all along, and now Guillaume owns Pikmin 3 Deluxe on Switch. He's able to leverage this to help launch a conversation on the recently-announced Pikmin AR game from Niantic, developers of the world-shattering AR game that really has a very similar name. This has high confusion potential. Lastly, he took a look at Unruly Heroes, but this article is getting long so I'll leave explaining how he feels about it to the episode.

Greg is really excited to talk about Monster Hunter Rise, which is out now. It was technically "out now" for him as we recorded, via the magic of time zones, but it was not nearly enough time for him to dive in. Watch this space, as both Jon and Greg are no doubt playing Monster Hunter Rise as I type this. This is not merely conjecture.

When you complete a quest your hunter fistbumps their Palico, and your Palamute gets unreasonably doggy-excited when you cook a Well-Done Steak, so uh Monster Hunter Rise is okay I GUESS — Jon Lindemann (@MrDiamondJ) March 27, 2021

James? He's still playing an Bravely Default game of indeterminate numbering. Did he stay up incredibly late the night previous to try to clear the game so he could give you his final thoughts? No, he stayed up incredibly late the two nights previous to try to clear the game so he could give you his final thoughts. Should he have expected this given his history with the series? No, he's pretty much the human version of Sideshow Bob with the rakes.

All this ink spilled and we haven't even reached Listener Mail? Well its time to rectify this mistake. This week we promised more emails and we delivered exactly the same number of emails. It's a talent. Speaking of prodigious talents, we're asked to turn our eyes towards the business of migrating Star Fox Zero to Switch. We have many ideas, but you likely will hate all of them. We then get into a little bit of console wars business. We t justify our purchases as we seem to have thrown in with Xbox as our non-Nintendo system, despite Microsoft's broad-based evil. I don't personally agree that they are fundamentally that different from their primary rival or that they are evil, but either position can be bought and paid for with a simple email. Please include your BTC credentials so that I may accept payment anonymously.

It's my last chance to remind you that our RetroActive for Resident Evil: Revelations is next week. Get yourself a good Circle Pad Pro, shoot some zombies, and post comments here.