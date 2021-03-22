Nintendo, Niantic Teaming Up For AR Pikmin Mobile App

"Encouraging walking"... sure, that works.

Nintendo's first mobile project in two years will be a co-production with Niantic.

In a release on the Nintendo corporate site Nintendo have announced a joint production with Niantic centered on Pikmin and using Niantic's alternate reality (AR) technology. Although not named, the app is "designed to encourage walking" and concept art shows Pikmin carrying objects in the environment.

Niantic will be the publishers of the app, developed in a Tokyo studio that opened in 2018. It will launch worldwide later in 2021.