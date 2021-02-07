Episode 708: Can't Out-Edge Mario

Try, and he might pop a metal cap in yo' ass.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

"Get it James? Metal cap?"

- Guillaume Veillete, 2021

So Gui started the article, and I guess I'll leave it; it's free content. My long-running adventure in writing as little as possible in this article is assisted by his efforts, serious or not.

He's referencing Sonic, if you're curious. That's our email topic for the week, simplified the question is "Why is Mario depicted so consistently whereas Sonic is... erratic?" Listener Mail should be sent to our inbox, as should suggestions for our next RetroActive. We're taking themes or games, but it is worth noting that we've been eyeing the anniversary of the 3DS release for inspiration.

I'm giving you the rundown of the show out of order, in order to preserve the relationship to the reference of edge-lord Mario. We actually started the show with New Business, but I trust my audience to understand non-sequential storytelling. Even so, I will start the New Business rundown from the beginning.

Gui has been playing Even the Ocean, a narrative platformer, and Cyber Shadow, a ninja-focused action platformer published but not developed by Yacht Club Games. James has started Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and Greg has just about finished it. They talk about how making a Musou game in Breath of the Wild world differed from making one for Zelda more-broadly, and how it might impact perception of Breath of the Wild 2. Jon has picked up Gui's "old PC games on Switch" mantle with Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, a remake of the classic RPG.

If you're looking for our lists from last week, they're now posted in the comments of last week's article.