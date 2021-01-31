Episode 707: Real Experts in Smurf Dancing

Party games, or party shames?

Quick article again this week, because I have delicious pizza and that is far more important than an article nobody ever reads or even casually notes they appreciate.

We start the show with Listener Mail. This week we: turn Super Nintendo World into a criminal enterprise, play a stupid party game, and dream the impossible dream of a successful Wii U. Send your RFPs here.

After a break we do our Top 5 Games of 2020. I could post the list here, but then you wouldn't need to listen.

Then again, nobody is reading this article. Oh well, pizza calls.