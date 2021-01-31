We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Radio Free Nintendo
SwitchWiiU

Episode 707: Real Experts in Smurf Dancing

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - January 31, 2021, 9:04 pm EST
Total comments: 4

Party games, or party shames?

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Quick article again this week, because I have delicious pizza and that is far more important than an article nobody ever reads or even casually notes they appreciate.

We start the show with Listener Mail. This week we: turn Super Nintendo World into a criminal enterprise, play a stupid party game, and dream the impossible dream of a successful Wii U. Send your RFPs here.

After a break we do our Top 5 Games of 2020. I could post the list here, but then you wouldn't need to listen.

Then again, nobody is reading this article. Oh well, pizza calls.

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.

This episode's ending music is The Loveable Fools from One Piece Pirate Warriors 3. It was requested by K-S-O. All rights reserved by Bandai Namco Entertainment

Talkback

MASB13 hours ago

Quote:

Quick article again this week, because I have delicious pizza and that is far more important than an article nobody ever reads or even casually notes they appreciate.

We appreciate it! :) But I think this is more the pizza that was talking here. What kind of pizza are we talking about? What toppings? Did it include pineapple?

The last pizza I ate was a Cheeser Cheeser at Little Caesars. Actually pretty good (and probably the best thing you could buy there. Not a great feat, perhaps). The crust combined with the cheese was delicious.

TOPHATANT12313 hours ago

I'm a big BBQ base kind of guy. Once I tried it I couldn't go back

PandareusGuillaume Veillette, Podcast Editor11 hours ago

Pretty sure the "we turn Super Nintendo World into a criminal enterprise" description is counterfactual here. Wasn't the whole point that it was ridiculously easy to keep our shady operation above board?

Any actual illegal activity we could lobby to make legal.

USA! USA!

CrimmJames Jones, Associate Editor8 hours ago

It was a lot of pig with multiple cheeses and crushed red pepper.

It was phenomenal food to watch The Rumble to.

Gui, you're right a lot of the plan was to change the law to meet us at our crime, but Dr. Mario's Trunk-side Pill Distribution is always going to be less-than-legal. It keeps the profit margin way higher with the "illegal products and services" mark-up.

Add to the discussion!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement