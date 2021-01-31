Episode 707: Real Experts in Smurf Dancing

Party games, or party shames?
Quick article again this week, because I have delicious pizza and that is far more important than an article nobody ever reads or even casually notes they appreciate.
We start the show with Listener Mail. This week we: turn Super Nintendo World into a criminal enterprise, play a stupid party game, and dream the impossible dream of a successful Wii U. Send your RFPs here.
After a break we do our Top 5 Games of 2020. I could post the list here, but then you wouldn't need to listen.
Then again, nobody is reading this article. Oh well, pizza calls.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.
This episode's ending music is The Loveable Fools from One Piece Pirate Warriors 3. It was requested by K-S-O. All rights reserved by Bandai Namco Entertainment