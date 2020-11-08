Episode 698: Everything's a Conspiracy Now

I saw online that this podcast is produced by Quentin Roosevelt and the Lizard People.
This week we start with a look at Nintendo's flagging Card business. It's a worrying trend, and without significant change this could rapidly get out of control.
We also answer a couple emails: has the time to revive an IP come and gone and what is the best movie from the late Sean Connery. You can send us your question here.
After a break we dig into some New Business.
Guillaume: Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2, Moving Out, Part-Time UFO
Jon: The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
Greg: Wallachia: Reign of Dracula
Reminder! We have our episode 700 live show on November 21 at 2:00 PM Eastern. Join us at NWR! Link to come soon.
