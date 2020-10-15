Nintendo Releases Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Some years, these would have been for a full year. Not in 2020, however.

Nintendo released their financial results for the second fiscal quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal year overnight. The following sales have been measured until September 30th 2020.

All monetary figures reported in yen, with comparisons to the US dollar based on a market rate of $1 = ¥104.32 provided for comparison only.

Financial Results

Operating income: ¥146.697b (approximately US$1.406b), year-over-year increase ¥79.903b ($640m)

Ordinary income: ¥147.167b ($1.41b), YOY increase ¥84.226b ($807m)

Revenue: ¥411.418b ($3.943b), YOY increase ¥189.562b ($1.817b)

Digital sales: ¥70.5b ($675.8m), YOY increase ¥29.5b ($282.7m)

Mobile revenue: ¥13.5b ($129.4m), YOY increase ¥3.6b ($34.5m)

Hardware Shipments

The Switch shipped 6.85 million units in the quarter for a new LTD total of 68.30m, which is enough to pass the NES/Famicom to make the Switch Nintendo's second best selling console behind the Wii. The next hardware milestone for the Switch is the 3DS, which tapped out in this quarter at LTD sales of 75.94m. The breakdown was 5.3m Switches, 1.85m Switch Lites.

Software Movement

A total of 49.82m units of Switch software were moved in the second quarter, with debuting software Paper Mario: The Origami King (July 17) and Super Mario 3D All-Stars (September 18) shipping 2.82m and 5.21m units respectively. All-Stars sold through 3.5m units in its first 4 weeks.

Other software highlights:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons remains the biggest seller of the year for Nintendo, shipping 14.27m units this quarter. Additionally, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold another 4.21m units and Ring Fit Adventure keeps climbing the charts, selling an additional 3.11m units. The current top 10 best selling titles is as follows:

1) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with 28.99m units

2) Animal Crossing: New Horizons with 26.04m units

3) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with 21.10m units

4) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with 19.74m units

5) Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield at 19.02m units

6) Super Mario Odyssey with 18.99m units

7) Pokémon Let's Go: Pikachu! and Pokémon Let's Go: Eevee at 12.49m units

8) Super Mario Party at 12.10m units

9) Splatoon 2 at 11.27m units

10) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe at 8.32m units.

New Software Information

As for future releases, no unknown titles were revealed or mentioned. Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, New Pokémon Snap and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are still on their schedule with a TBA release date. Koei Tecmo collaboration Buddy Mission BOND is listed for Japan (revealed in the last Partner Showcase and launching January 28), but not for the west.

Did you expect that Super Mario 3D All-Stars would sell so much in its first four weeks? And how many Switch units do you predict that Nintendo will have sold by the end of 2020? Let us know in Talkback!