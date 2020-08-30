Episode 688: Collection of Kawazu's Compromising Material

To be clear, this material is not OF him. He's Michael, not Jerry, in this example.

We start the show off with a quick chat about this week's Partner Direct. A Taiko no Tatsujin RPG? A weirdly-named Final Fantasy Legend collection? More Puyo Puyo x Tetris romance? Sure why not. Kingdom Hearts rhythm game? Pass...

No break this week! We roll right into New Business with Jon's thoughts on the demo for the latest Tony Hawk remake. It turns out the third time's a charm! He's also playing Torchlight II, because Switch is filthy with these kinds of games, and he loves all of them. Guillaume and Greg are playing Paper Mario: The Origami King, and both are really enjoying the game. I was going to make a paper pun, but that would be too on-brand. Greg has cleared Manifold Garden, passing James who is hopelessly stuck on a block puzzle at the very end of the game. He's also playing Arcade Archives: Super Punch-Out!! It's like AA Punch-Out, but now with ducking. Lastly, James is playing the DLC for Forza Horizon 4. It's got a LEGO world, and also an Australian man having a nervous breakdown. It's very relatable.

Podcast Business:

