Madoris R (Switch) Review

by Daan Koopman - August 5, 2020, 2:56 pm PDT
7.5

The smallest surprises come in square shaped packages.

The name Madoris R really doesn't give you much to chew on. In Japanese, “Madori” translates to “house layout,” which is what this game is all about. You are a new employee at an architect firm, placing your layout across the playing field. Madoris R is a quest for survival: keep looking ahead and clearing lines until you end up stuck. It is a simple, endless puzzler that immediately knows how to grab the player.

Like I said in the opener, you place house rooms within a gigantic square puzzle environment. By lining the rooms up horizontally or vertically on the playing field, the lines will start to disappear and points will be earned. Madoris R is all about finding the correct placement, which might sound difficult from the outset. Luckily, you aren't completely on your own as the game does give you bombs. These allow you to make a last ditch effort, and bust out those game- ending moments.

The more you play, the more ranks and points you earn. The game doesn't have a distinct end goal, so you keep going until you run out of space. You can rotate blocks and quickly clear lines that way, or keep placing them in quick succession to create a grander challenge. Madoris R judges you all the same, and it all comes down to preference. Developer Caerux relies on this one mode to carry the game, and they managed to do so very well.

That being said, my only real problem with Madoris R is that there are no online leaderboards. Local scores will be saved, allowing you to better your runs, but you can't compare your score with others. This limits the amount of fun you can have as you don't feel inclined to keep setting new high scores. Online functionality would've made this one note puzzler a much better deal.

As it stands though, Madoris R is a very fun endless puzzler. The game has a great hook that challenges players to think inside and outside the box. I was constantly rotating rooms, and giving them enough space to account for the weirder patterns. Those, together with a great soundtrack, really give off that ''one more try'' feel. It’s just a shame about the lack of online leaderboards, huh?

Summary

Pros
  • Fun patterns
  • Simple but great hook
  • Solid soundtrack
Cons
  • No online leaderboards

