Marvel's Midnight Suns Coming To Switch In March

Some of the darkest corners of the Marvel universe are headed to Switch in a new tactical RPG.

2K have revealed Marvel's Midnight Suns will launch on Switch in March of next year. A tactical turn-based RPG developed by Firaxis, Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes version), Nico Minoru, Wolverine of the X-Men and Iron Man will be among the 13 heroes in the game.

Gameplay will be shown on September 1. It has not been announced if the game will be a streaming title on Switch as it is also releasing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series devices.