Life Is Strange: True Colors Switch Version Delayed, Still Targeting 2021

It'll be a few weeks for the adventure.
The Life is Strange Remastered Collection is not alone in being delayed, but True Colors has a target.
A response posted following Wednesday's announcement from the Life is Strange brand Twitter confirmed that the Switch version is "running a little late" and will miss the planned September 10 launch date. It is still planned for 2021.
DLC for the other platforms has been announced for launch on September 30; it has not been announced if that content will be available day and date with the base game on Switch (assuming the release is after that).
We won’t be quite ready to release on September 10 – but we still plan to release this year.
Please watch our channels for a confirmed date over the coming weeks!