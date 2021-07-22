We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Life Is Strange: True Colors Switch Version Delayed, Still Targeting 2021

by Donald Theriault - August 13, 2021, 8:01 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Deck Nine

It'll be a few weeks for the adventure.

The Life is Strange Remastered Collection is not alone in being delayed, but True Colors has a target.

A response posted following Wednesday's announcement from the Life is Strange brand Twitter confirmed that the Switch version is "running a little late" and will miss the planned September 10 launch date. It is still planned for 2021.

DLC for the other platforms has been announced for launch on September 30; it has not been announced if that content will be available day and date with the base game on Switch (assuming the release is after that).

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement