Life Is Strange Collection Delayed

No sense coming out so close to the new one - and less dev crunch, too.

Although Life is Strange will still show its True Colors next month, the rest of the series has been held back.

In announcing the release date for True Colors's first DLC story (September 30), developer Deck Nine have also confirmed the Remastered Collection which would bring the series to Switch in its entirety has been delayed to early 2022.

The notice cites ongoing work challenges and a desire to not burn out the developers for the delay.