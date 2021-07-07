We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Danganronpa Series, Decadence Limited Edition Available In North America On December 3

by Donald Theriault - July 7, 2021, 1:27 pm EDT
There's at least one staffer who always despairs in December, so this checks out.

The month of ultimate despair for Switch owners will actually be in December this year.

Nintendo have confirmed December 3 as the release date for the Danganronpa series of adventure games as well as the new "Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp". The Danganronpa Decadence limited edition will also be available in same day.

The former PSP, Vita, and PlayStation 4 series will be sold separately or in the Decadence collection, though pricing is not available as of yet for the standalone releases.

