Finally, our despair is over.

One of the most intense adventure series of the last decade is finally coming to Switch.

"Danganronpa Decadence" is a compilation of the three killing game-focused adventures released in the West between 2014 and 2017, plus an expanded version of the "Danganronpa S" board game featured in Danganronpa V3.

The four games will be sold in a pack later this year, and also individually on the eShop.