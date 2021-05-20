Mario Party Superstars Draws From Past Mario Parties And Features Online

Coming October 29 with button controls!

Nintendo's announced Mario Party Superstars today during their E3 Nintendo Stream. The game will draw on the franchises entire series by including 100 minigames from past games, all with button controls. It will also include boards from past games too, and allow players to save mid-game to continue later. In a key addition, the game will support Online play on the game boards!

The game is scheduled for release on October 29 of this year, and is already available for pre-order.