Super Rare Games Promises Changes After Criticism on Super Rare Shorts

The company clarified details on the announcement in an official response.

Following the announcement on Friday that notable physical indie games publisher Super Rare Games would begin publishing a series of limited physical-only Nintendo Switch games under a new label called Super Rare Shorts, today the company released a statement responding to backlash over the past weekend. The criticism after the announcement focused mainly on the fact that these titles would not be available in any other form aside from a limited physical release.

In a post on their social media accounts, the company responded to several critiques from both fans and people within the games industry. In the statement, Super Rare Games acknowledges that mistakes where made in both the communication and release of the announcement stating that: "We rushed out the announcement earlier than originally planned, and in doing so we failed to communicate our plans properly + embarrassingly overlooked some important issues that we genuinely care about and should have addressed beforehand." Super Rare Games claims that their intention with the physical-only release was to help developers get funding for unique, riskier titles that would not exist without this additional funding.

According to the statement several changes will be made for the indie titles releasing under the Super Rare Shorts label. All the games will now be released in a digital form on the PC storefront Itch.io about six months after the initial Switch physical game releases. The initial preorder window for the exclusive Switch Physical version of the games will also be extended from four weeks to six. As originally planned, Super Rare Games plans to print as many Switch copies of these titles as they receive orders for.

Additionally, Super Rare Games promises extensive coverage of each game beforehand so that customers "won't be going in blind" when it comes time to preorder. This will include a livestream of Super Rare Games playing the game, a Q&A with the developer during the preorder window, and reviewers receiving early copies to provide unbiased opinions.

Furthermore, the Switch games released physically will be "content complete" and only updated with bug-fixes if necessary. There will be no collector's editions or physical rewards with these releases to make sure that Super Rare Games collectors won't be missing out on additional goodies like trading cards. Currently the company only aims to release three to four Super Rare Shorts per year to prevent overwhelming interested consumers.

Finally, Super Rare Games will also make sure to continue to work with archivists and their usual museum to preserve these titles forever. The statement closes out with an apology about the original announcement and that the first title of Super Rare Shorts will be revealed in a few months time.

