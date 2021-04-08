Monster Hunter April Presentation News: Rise 2.0 Tomorrow, Update On Stories 2

Chameleos isn't the only child of *SPOILERS REDACTED* coming back...

Capcom's Monster Hunter presentation has just wrapped with new information on both Rise content and the July 9-launching Monster Hunter Stories 2.

Monster Hunter Rise

The version 2.0 update will be available tomorrow (April 28) and will add five new monsters: Apex versions of Rathalos (previously announced) and Diablos, plus the returning dragon trio of Chameleos, Teostra, and Kushala Daora. New quests both in single and multiplayer will be added, as well as the ability to hunt Apex monsters outside of the Rampage battles.

Also coming in the update will be new DLC options, including tickets that will grant the ability to remake the hunter from the ground up.

The 3.0 update, originally announced with no release timing, was revealed to be targeting an "end of May" launch.

Monster Hunter Stories 2

A new story trailer revealed the presence of characters from the original Stories, and the battle system has been expanded to include the ability to target monster parts. Additional Riders and their Monsties will be able to join in the combat as well.

Digital preorders are now open for Stories 2, with a free outfit available for those who take advantage.