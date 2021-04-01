Monster Hunter Rise April Update Information Coming Tuesday

Along with more details on Stories 2.

The April update for Monster Hunter Rise will be blown out on Tuesday.

Capcom has announced a live stream for Tuesday morning (7 a.m. PT, 10 a.m. ET) to provide information on the 2.0 version update for the game. The update will add new monsters - already revealed are the elder dragon Chameleos and an "Apex" version of Rathalos - along with the ability to unlock the Hunter Rank cap which currently caps at HR7. An issue where charm creation loops unexpectedly is also to be resolved.

New details for July 9's Monster Hunter Stories 2 will also be revealed in the presentation.