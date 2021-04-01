New Pokemon Snap-Inspired Photo Printers Coming For Switch

All the fun of having a photo station without the trips to that one last Blockbuster.

For those who want to get a hard copy of their New Pokemon Snap pics, there will be an opportunity from Fujifilm.

The camera company has announced a special photo printer with Switch compatibility that will use a smartphone app to get the photos from the Switch. Launching on April 30 - the same day as New Pokemon Snap - the printer will retail for US$99.95/C$129.99. Later, a version with a silicone case decorated with a Pikachu will be available for $119.99/$179.99.

Existing owners of the Instax Mini Link smartphone photo printer will be able to download the Switch-compatible app as well from the Apple App Store and Google Play.