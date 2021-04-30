We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Connectivity
GCSwitchWii

Episode 270: New Pokemon Snapchat

by John Rairdin and Neal Ronaghan - April 30, 2021, 1:29 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

We go deep on New Pokemon Snap and also hit up your listener mail about F-Zero, story games, and more.

Budding photographer John Rairdin sits down with Neal Ronaghan to talk about New Pokemon Snap. John reviewed it for Nintendo World Report and both hosts have things to say about the sequel 22 years in the making. But before that, Neal sings the praises of Fly Together and the pair dive into the bucket of listener mail. We even gave away a game! And the recipient...like Balan Wonderworld? Man alive, I didn't believe it myself. Enjoy the show and hey - maybe send in some listener mail of your own? We might have more giveaways if so.

Edited by Alex de Freitas.

