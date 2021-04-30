Episode 270: New Pokemon Snapchat

We go deep on New Pokemon Snap and also hit up your listener mail about F-Zero, story games, and more.

Budding photographer John Rairdin sits down with Neal Ronaghan to talk about New Pokemon Snap. John reviewed it for Nintendo World Report and both hosts have things to say about the sequel 22 years in the making. But before that, Neal sings the praises of Fly Together and the pair dive into the bucket of listener mail. We even gave away a game! And the recipient...like Balan Wonderworld? Man alive, I didn't believe it myself. Enjoy the show and hey - maybe send in some listener mail of your own? We might have more giveaways if so.

Just streamed Balan Wonderworld for two hours. The game is better than I was expecting, but not great.

Its weird, like they spent all their money on amazing cutscenes and music and then ran out of budget to polish the gameplay.

(thanks to @ConnectivityNWR for supplying the game) — Lvaneede (@adeeelnv) April 29, 2021

Send in some listener mail and let us know what you want to see from this revival.