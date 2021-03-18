We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
New Color Of Switch Lite Launching May 21

by Donald Theriault - April 13, 2021, 9:19 am EDT
Source: Nintendo

The Happy-Happy edition.

The annual new look for the Switch Lite is coming the same day as Miitopia for North America.

Nintendo of America have revealed a new darker blue Switch Lite for release on May 21. It will be priced the same as a standard Switch Lite ($199.99 US/$269.99 Canadian).

Europe will actually get the system two weeks earlier on May 7.

