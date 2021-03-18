New Color Of Switch Lite Launching May 21

The Happy-Happy edition.
The annual new look for the Switch Lite is coming the same day as Miitopia for North America.
Nintendo of America have revealed a new darker blue Switch Lite for release on May 21. It will be priced the same as a standard Switch Lite ($199.99 US/$269.99 Canadian).
Europe will actually get the system two weeks earlier on May 7.
Introducing a fresh new blue color #NintendoSwitchLite, launching on 5/21 for $199.99. The blue Nintendo Switch Lite will release separately on the same day as the hilarious adventure game, #Miitopia! pic.twitter.com/WD6FAc8pqr— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 13, 2021