Stunning, Chill Mech Adventure Stonefly Coming to Switch This Summer

It's a coming-of-age story about a girl and the family heirloom mech she loses.

Stonefly is a tranquil mech action-adventure game coming to Switch this summer from developer Flight School Studios (2019's Creature in the Well) and MWM Interactive.

Players control Annika, a young female inventor who goes on a quest to recover her dad's prized mech after she loses it. Along the way, she meets new friends and explores a variety of levels as she upgrades her mechs and learns a little bit about herself. For more details, check out our preview as we got to see a guided demo of Stonefly earlier this week.