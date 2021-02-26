We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Connectivity
GCSwitch

Episode 262: The Return of Jeopardy

by Alex de Freitas, Zachary Miller, John Rairdin, and Neal Ronaghan - February 26, 2021, 1:43 pm EST
Discuss in talkback!

Zach guests to test John and Neal in a game of Jeopardy, but before that, we talk Stonefly, Dinosaur Planet, and Control.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

We used to do game shows and hey, maybe we'll do them again? Old co-host Zach Miller joins John and Neal to put them to task in console-related trivia. Before then, Neal talks about the just-announced Stonefly, John emerges from Star Fox fandom to go over the latest in the Dinosaur Planet world, and then Zach talks about why he loves Control.

Send in some listener mail and let us know what you want to see from this revival. Feel to harass the Twitter account as well.

Edited by Alex de Freitas

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement