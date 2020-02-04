Fighting EX Layer: Another Dash Announced For Switch

One of Nintendo's recent partners is bringing their competitive fighter to the portable arena.

The Switch will soon be home to another technical fighter.

Arika have announced an exclusive-to-Switch version of their Fighting EX Layer games - Fighting EX Layer: Another Dash - will come to Switch as at least a timed exclusive. More details on the game are expected on April 1, though Arika have already confirmed rollback netcode will be added post-launch with delay-based netcode in the game at launch.

Perhaps best known to Nintendo fans as the developers of Tetris 99 or the first run of 3D Classics titles for 3DS, Arika developed the Street Fighter EX series of fighting games in the late 1990s: a spinoff that featured original characters and 3D art on a 2D background. Two sequels followed, but the series laid dormant until Arika took it independent in 2018 with Fighting EX Layer (using the original characters of SFEX and guests) for PlayStation 4 and later PC / arcades.