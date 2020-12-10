Monster Hunter Presentation To Air Thursday

We might be getting that demo pretty early in January...

Capcom is airing a worldwide Monster Hunter presentation this week.

The presentation will run on Thursday at 6 a.m. Pacific time/9 a.m. Eastern/1400 UTC and will be focused on March 26's Monster Hunter Rise. It will air on Capcom's Youtube and Twitch accounts.

It is expected - though not confirmed officially - that the demo for Rise announced last month would be made available shortly after the presentation or at least a date provided.