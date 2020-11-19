Monster Hunter Rise Demo Coming In January

And this is my hammer, and this is my bow gun.
Monster Hunter Rise will start swinging next month.
A demo for the March 26 release will be available in January, as with prior Monster Hunter releases on Nintendo platforms. The demo will be "available for a limited time only".
The demo will require a Nintendo Switch Online membership for online multiplayer.
We need you to protect Kamura Village!— Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) December 11, 2020
Wade through the marshy Flooded Forest and confront new monsters, such as the sleep-inducing Somnacanth and the omnivorous trickster Bishaten!#MHRise Demo coming January 2021.#TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/6hQ5QJfHXE