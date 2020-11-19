We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Monster Hunter Rise Demo Coming In January

by Donald Theriault - December 10, 2020, 9:06 pm EST
Discuss in talkback! Source: Capcom

And this is my hammer, and this is my bow gun.

Monster Hunter Rise will start swinging next month.

A demo for the March 26 release will be available in January, as with prior Monster Hunter releases on Nintendo platforms. The demo will be "available for a limited time only".

The demo will require a Nintendo Switch Online membership for online multiplayer.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement