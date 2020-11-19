Funimation Bringing App To Switch Tomorrow

Who is the old man who invites you to the "Anime Is Happening" bunker?

It's not quite a shadowdrop, but we already have a new announcement for tomorrow.

Anime streaming service Funimation have announced they will be bringing their app to Switch tomorrow in the US and Canada with other countries to follow. As with other premium streaming services, the app will be free but will require a subscription for full functionality.

Funimation specializes in English-language anime dubs, and the Switch will be the first platform to feature a new look for their apps. They are owned by Sony, who also recently acquired the subtitle-specialist anime app Crunchyroll (late of the Wii U).