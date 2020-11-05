Saga Frontier Latest Original PlayStation RPG To Be Remastered For Switch

Being the longest tenured employee of a company has perks, like being able to fix stuff you shipped incomplete 24 years ago.

A week of shock game releases for Square Enix has concluded with a remaster of a PlayStation-era hit.

Saga Frontier Remastered has been announced for a Switch eShop release in summer 2021. Originally released on the PS1 in Japan in 1997 and North America the following year, the remastered title will feature new plot events and scenarios in addition to the standard graphical enhancements.

The original version of Saga Frontier offered a choice of seven protagonist characters, and the remastered version will add an eighth who was cut from the original due to time constraints.