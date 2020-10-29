NEO: The World Ends With You Joins Switch Game Summer 2021

Attention all fractals: It's (x2) die - again!

After fourteen years, there will be a sequel to The World Ends With You.

Square Enix posted a countdown timer last week that led to the reveal of NEO: The World Ends With You, a Switch and PlayStation 4 game launching in Summer 2021 worldwide.

There will be four playable characters in this new version, including one of the original game's bosses in the math-obsessed Sho Minamoto. The world and battle sequences will still take place in the Shibuya section of Tokyo.