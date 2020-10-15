Nintendo Announces North American Black Friday Offers

Where is your money headed on this Black Plague Friday?

Nintendo of America have announced their main offerings for Black Friday 2020.

Specific retailers listed on Nintendo's holiday deals site (including Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target), will have a hardware offering of a second revision Switch with included Mario Kart 8 Deluxe download code and a three month code for Nintendo Switch Online for standard MSRP (US$299.99).

Software deals will include US$39.99/C$49.99 games including New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX, Luigi's Mansion, Splatoon 2, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Mario Tennis Aces, and Yoshi's Crafted World. Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu / Eevee versions will be US$29.99/C$39.99 (50% off).