Minecraft Steve Revealed As Eighth Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character

by Donald Theriault - October 1, 2020, 10:09 am EDT
Total comments: 13 Source: Nintendo

This will build some new bridges, houses, and endless spawn structures.

Smash DLC #8 is from one of the most successful games of all time.

Steve, the player character from Minecraft, has been revealed as the next Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter. The brief video showed the basics of his moveset, as well as costumes for Alex, a Zombie, and the Enderman.

More information will be provided on Saturday (October 3) at 10:30 am ET prior to Minecraft Live.

broodwars9 hours ago

Well, that was underwhelming. Not only is he uninteresting on his own, but Minecraft Guy got leaked months ago during the 1st Fighters Pass.

So far, this has been a pretty lame second round of DLC. Can't wait for Master Chief's reveal next. -_-

Luigi Dude8 hours ago

That was a false rumor that also had Ryu Hayabusa from Ninja Gaiden and Doom Guy as well.  That's like saying Banjo wasn't a surprise because the fake Grinch leaks before launch had him along with Chorus Kids, Geno and Mach Rider.

Stratos7 hours ago

Its a good character choice. And his mechanics look neat with the block building and possible crafting mechanics added. My friend's kids went wild when the news hit.

Adrock5 hours ago

I seasoned my lunch with internet tears today. Imagine complaining about a DLC character in a fighting game with a base roster of 74 (76) characters. I don't get y'all.

If I'm being completely honest, I don't give a fuck about Steve or Minecraft. However, I don't mind the choice. Roster additions are either Nintendo characters or they're important to vidyagæming. It's hard to argue the significance of Minecaft no matter how much of an asshole creator, Markus "Notch" Persson, is. If I had my choice, I'd get Jill Valentine with eight unique costumes as well as voice clips like "Bitch can't even swim" I mean, "You want S.T.A.R.S.? I'll give you S.T.A.R.S." I know I'm not getting that, but a girl can dream. People become really upset when they don't get exactly what they want. Sure, they can do that; I'm not here to tell them how to live their life. Seems exhausting though.

I already bought Fighter Pass Vol. 2. I like having all the characters, stages, and music even if I don't play the game as much anymore. The DLC releases have brought me back to the game which is the entire point. I kind of wish Sakurai and co. could get up to 100 characters even if they padded it with some Echo fighters.

Luigi Dude1 hour ago

It really shows the bubble some people live in.  Minecraft is literally the highest selling game of all time and one of the defining games that kids who got into gaming the last decade started with.  I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of younger gamers are very excited for this news and as a result the 2nd fighters pass is more appealing to them compared to the first which had characters like Banjo and Terry that would have been literal "who?' to anyone that wasn't gaming in the 90's.

But so many of the complaints I see act like this is some obscure choice that doesn't deserve to be added.  It's like, if selling over 200 million copies and being a cultural phenomenon isn't worth being added, then literally who is worthy to be added at all then?

broodwars1 hour ago

For me, the issue is that "Steve" isn't a character. He's an avatar. Smash Bros. is about gaming's biggest (or, at least, most whored out) characters all coming together & beating the crap out of each other. "Steve" is so generic that he makes Fire Emblem's Byleth look nuanced by comparison. Even Mario and Link manage some amount of expression over the course of their games.

Even Telltale couldn't make Minecraft's "characters" interesting, and they wasted 2 seasons on that garbage.

In a game with limited expansion slots, this just feels like a waste compared to other beloved characters with more of a history with Nintendo gamers. This feels exactly like what it is: a marketing move rather than a celebration of Nintendo's history.

Stratos59 minutes ago

I'd argue that in Steve's case it isn't the character or personality that drives him, but his unique actions and abilities. There are other 'bland' characters and they tend to make up for the lack of...character...with wild and fun move sets.

Mythtendo52 minutes ago

I never understood the appeal of Minecraft. I tried playing it and was so bored with it. I'm sure the kids who enjoy the game will like this, but I couldn't care less. At least it's not another Fire Emblem character.

UncleBobRichard Cook, Guest Contributor47 minutes ago

>He's an avatar.

Like Miis?  Or Villager?

broodwars40 minutes ago

Don't get me started.  :P

However, at least those 2 meet the other criteria of being noteworthy chapters of Nintendo's own history.

Adrock29 minutes ago

I'm right there with you. Again, I don't care about Minecraft. Like at all. Its representation in Super Smash Bros. makes sense though.

And something I don't hear enough about is what is Steve is like awesome to play as? You don't have to like the series to enjoy how the character plays in Super Smash Bros. Fox is the most viable fighter in Melee. How many of those people loooooooove Star Fox, the game? I admittedly did not really like Kid Icarus Uprising (I know...), but Palutena is my best character. Lucina in my second best, and I cannot even begin to explain how little I care about Fire Emblem.

It's important to note who is being marketed. Nintendo is giving "free" exposure to other companies with one of its largest games (free in that Nintendo still gets to make a ton of money from the license). I'm old enough to remember all the alienating shiz Nintendo pulled with third parties for decades so I consider these collaborations to be refreshing.
Super Smash Bros. stopped being a celebration of (strictly) Nintendo's history the second Solid Snake popped out of that cardboard box in the Brawl debut trailer. It's more of a celebration of video games (minus Sony), and Minecraft fits right into that wheelhouse.

Mop it up23 minutes ago

I'm guessing this is the character which was planned to be the final of the first pass before they decided to do a second pass.

For me, Smash Bros has felt like a marketing stint as far back as Melee. I'm kind of surprised that we got some fan-faves like Banjo to begin with.

Adrock10 minutes ago

True. Wasn't marketing like the entire reason Roy was in the game?

