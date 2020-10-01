Minecraft Steve Revealed As Eighth Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character

This will build some new bridges, houses, and endless spawn structures.

Smash DLC #8 is from one of the most successful games of all time.

Steve, the player character from Minecraft, has been revealed as the next Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter. The brief video showed the basics of his moveset, as well as costumes for Alex, a Zombie, and the Enderman.

More information will be provided on Saturday (October 3) at 10:30 am ET prior to Minecraft Live.