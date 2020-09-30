Eighth Smash Bros Ultimate DLC Fighter To Be Revealed Tomorrow

This one won't be a soliloquy.

The second fighter of Super Smash Bros Ultimate's Fighter Pass 2 will be announced tomorrow.

Nintendo have announced the reveal of the next Smash DLC will be tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT, and 1600 UTC. Unlike prior character reveals, the video will only be a few minutes long and will be followed by a "brief" message from Smash director Masahiro Sakurai.