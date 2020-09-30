Eighth Smash Bros Ultimate DLC Fighter To Be Revealed Tomorrow

This one won't be a soliloquy.
The second fighter of Super Smash Bros Ultimate's Fighter Pass 2 will be announced tomorrow.
Nintendo have announced the reveal of the next Smash DLC will be tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT, and 1600 UTC. Unlike prior character reveals, the video will only be a few minutes long and will be followed by a "brief" message from Smash director Masahiro Sakurai.
The next #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter will be revealed tomorrow at 7am PT! The video presentation will be roughly 3 minutes long, followed by a brief message from Director Masahiro Sakurai. Tune-in here tomorrow: https://t.co/7RL5x0EEVI pic.twitter.com/Fqmw03axMv— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 30, 2020