Animal Crossing: New Horizons Details Fall Update, Returns Limited Edition Switch To Stores

Spooky scary skeletons...

Animal Crossing will allow for the Halloween celebrations that may not be possible otherwise soon.

The free update for the fall will feature a Halloween party from 5 p.m. to midnight local time on the 31st of October, as well as the option to buy candy and grow pumpkins for the month's DIY projects. Jack, the Halloween "czar", will also appear.

Nintendo of America has also officially confirmed a restock of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons model Switch is underway at "local retailers". The colorful Switch set has already appeared at Best Buy in the US, among other locations. Animal Crossing Amiibo cards will see a restock of waves 1-4 in November.