Animal Crossing New Horizons Halloween Item Guide

Think you're going to have to skip Halloween this year? Don't worry. Animal Crossing has you covered!

It's that time of year again when all the spooks come out and kids knock on your door asking for your candy. While this year will almost certainly be different, Animal Crossing's latest update will give a new way to experience one of the best holidays of the year. Much like Bunny Day in April, special Halloween items added in the latest update are going to be available throughout the month of October. While some of these items and recipes will not be available until Jack comes to town on Halloween eve, many are available to collect now!

It is worth noting that there are two new crafting items that will be required to craft these Halloween decorations. Pumpkins will need to be grown in patches, much like flowers, and they can be purchased as sprouts from Nook's Cranny or from Leif when he is in town. They take around four days to fully grow, so make sure to water them every day to max out your pumpkin supply! Candy, the other new crafting material, can be bought from the cabinet in Nook's Cranny. Since candy is also used for Halloween night to trick-or-treat, be sure to stock up so you will have plenty of stock for Jack, your villagers, and your own crafting!

To help you keep up your habit of collecting all the seasonal items to hoard in your storage, we have created a checklist to make sure you have gotten 'em all. It also shows you which materials you need in order to craft each of the items to give you a better idea of how many pumpkins and pieces of candy you will need. It can be found here, just be sure to make a copy so you can edit it!

For those who are just curious about what new items are available, we've got you covered there as well! Below is a list of all the Halloween items you can obtain, but be warned as it does contain spoilers!

Spooky Arch

Spooky Candy Set

Spooky Carriage

Spooky Chair

Spooky Fence

Spooky Flooring

Spooky Garland

Spooky Lantern

Spooky Lantern Set

Spooky Rug

Spooky Scarecrow

Spooky Standing Lamp

Spooky Table

Spooky Table Setting

Spooky Tower

Spooky Wall

Spooky Wand

What do you think of the Halloween event in New Horizons? Is it the spook-tacular event you were expecting? Let us know in the talkback below!