Caution: Contains excessive amounts of Kawazu.

Square has announced a new RPG compilation for the Switch that continues the love for the original Game Boy.

Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend is a compilation of the three Final Fantasy Legend games for the Game Boy that will release on Switch December 15. As with other 2020 announcements in the Partner Showcase, the preload is live now for US$19.99/C$26.99.

The Switch version will offer a high speed mode and multiple screen size options.