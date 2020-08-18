Spiritfarer Releasing Today

The ferry is now boarding.

This morning's Indie World presentation revealed that Spiritfarer is releasing today.

First announced at E3 2019, Spiritfarer stars Stella,a girl traveling around the world to help guide spirits to the afterlife. Developer Thunder Lotus describes the game as a "cozy management game about dying" , and it can be played alone or cooperatively with a friend. NWR's own Neal Ronaghan got the chance to play a press demo at PAX East 2020, where he was "dazzled by its gorgeous visuals and serene gameplay loop." You can read more of Neal's thoughts in his hands-on preview.

You can check out our wrap-up to see more of the games announced today during the Indie World presentation.