Sports Story Delayed To TBA

by Donald Theriault - August 17, 2020, 9:56 am EDT
Source: Sidebar Games

It won't be the "available on the eShop today" game.

Originally announced for summer 2020, Sports Story has been officially delayed.

Announced in the December 2019 Indie World for a summer 2020 release, the release date was updated to "TBA" on the Nintendo game list over the weekend. Developer Sidebar Games confirmed the delay officially in a Tweet today.

The prequel, Golf Story, launched in September 2017 for Switch.

