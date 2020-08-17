Sports Story Delayed To TBA

It won't be the "available on the eShop today" game.

Originally announced for summer 2020, Sports Story has been officially delayed.

Announced in the December 2019 Indie World for a summer 2020 release, the release date was updated to "TBA" on the Nintendo game list over the weekend. Developer Sidebar Games confirmed the delay officially in a Tweet today.

The game has become rather ambitious and we are excited about how it could turn out. But the price is currently being paid as we try to make our plans into reality. We are eager to reveal the results of these past 2 years so please look forward to future updates. — Sidebar Games (@sidebargames) August 17, 2020

We've prepared a Sports Story update video to shed some more light on the situation. ⚽️🏏🎾⛳️📺 pic.twitter.com/FpGPVyFhD3 — Sidebar Games (@sidebargames) August 17, 2020

The prequel, Golf Story, launched in September 2017 for Switch.