Nindie World Presentation To Air Tomorrow

At least some annual traditions are surviving the circumstances.

The latest declaration of independent developers on Switch will be airing tomorrow.

The second Indie World presentation of the year will air on August 18, starting at 12 p.m. Eastern / 9 a.m. Pacific / 1800 CET. As with prior Indie World shows, the presentation will be approximately 20 minutes long.

The next #IndieWorld Showcase is headed your way! Tune in on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. PT for roughly 20 minutes of information on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch.



— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 17, 2020

Previous indie-focused presentations have aired in March of this year, and August / December 2019.