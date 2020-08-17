We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Nindie World Presentation To Air Tomorrow

by Donald Theriault - August 17, 2020, 9:03 am EDT
Source: Nintendo

At least some annual traditions are surviving the circumstances.

The latest declaration of independent developers on Switch will be airing tomorrow.

The second Indie World presentation of the year will air on August 18, starting at 12 p.m. Eastern / 9 a.m. Pacific / 1800 CET. As with prior Indie World shows, the presentation will be approximately 20 minutes long.

Previous indie-focused presentations have aired in March of this year, and August / December 2019.

Khushrenada7 hours ago

Finally! A Direct!

I'm hoping for all 3 Xenosaga games remastered and in HD on one cart, expect more footage of Pikmin 3, more footage of No More Heroes 3, Breath of the Wild 3 announcement, F-Zero GX 2 & 3, Star Tropics 3, Mother 3 (obviously), a new Donkey Kong Country game from Retro, Splatoon 3, Super Mario Galaxy 3, more DLC for Luigi's Mansion 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Endless Ocean 3, Super Mario Maker 3, Baten Kaitos 3, Toki Tori 3, Yooka-Laylee 3, Gunman Clive 3, New Super Mario Bros. 3, 1-2-3-Switch (a sequel to the wildly popular 1-2-Switch), DJ Hero 3, Boom Blox 3, Epic Mickey 3, Pokepark 3, Sin and Punishment 3, De Blob 3, Fire Emblem: Three Radiating Paths of Dawn, Tales of Symphonia 3, Ace Attorney Investigations 3, a port of the Metroid Prime Trilogy, a port of Myst 3, a port of Grand Theft Auto 3, an HD remaster of P.N. 03, Picross 3D 3, Sonic Adventure 3, Wave Race 3, Viewtiful Joe 3, Super Mario World 3: Wario's Island, three more fighters revealed for Smash Ultimate, and Mario Party 11.

